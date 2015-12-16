Breaking News
The office of the Mobridge Tribune and Reminder will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the New Year.
The office will be open again on Tuesday, Jan. at 8:30 a.m. for regular business hours.
A Taste of Mobridge
News
|12-28- 2016
|Storm claims the life of George Keller
|12-28- 2016
|Christmas storm shuts down region
|12-21- 2016
|Keith Nolop Trust donates $1 million to local charities
|12-21- 2016
|Struxness wins furniture set at Mobridge Extravaganza
|12-14- 2016
|Council debates alley, street closures
|12-14- 2016
|Commission votes to force appeal hearings to local government boards
|12-07- 2016
|MRH&C board hires John Ayoub as new facility CEO
|12-07- 2016
|Wind, snow paralyze area for second time
|11-30- 2016
|Donations needed for MMA toy drive
|11-30- 2016
|First big storm creates havoc in North and South Dakota
|11-16- 2016
|Jackley’s office releases investigation results on Campbell Co. incident
|11-16- 2016
|Commission works to create compromise on Kahl situation
|11-09- 2016
|Republicans sweep election in county, state
|11-09- 2016
|Snow Queen pageant is Saturday
|11-02- 2016
|Ten polling places to be open on Tuesday
Sports Highlights
|
Fast Lady Tigers top year in sports
Published 12-28-2016
|
Shots won’t fall in Tiger loss to Sisseton Redmen
Published 12-28-2016
|
Lady Tigers beat Cowgirls, earn first win of the season
Published 12-21-2016
|
Grappling Tigers take second at Linton tourney
Published 12-21-2016
|
Taller teams beat Tigers with inside presence
Published 12-21-2016
People
|12-07- 2016
|Mobridge Edge Event Center to present ‘The Mystery of the Missing Christmas’
|09-21- 2016
|Library summer reading done, plans set for upcoming events
|05-11- 2016
|Timber Lake Middle School plans May 12 cancer walk
|04-13- 2016
|Goehring wins OART grandparent essay contest
|03-30- 2016
|Arial Hach to compete at state level of National Geographic Bee
|02-24- 2016
|Culinary arts instructor tells Rotary of program
|12-16- 2015
|‘Longest Night’ service set for Monday at UCC
