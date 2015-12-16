Breaking News

The South Dakota Department of Transportation reminds the public and commercial snow removal operators that it is illegal to place or dump excess snow on highway right of way, which includes driving surfaces, shoulders and ditches.
Officials said the space within the right of way needs to be reserved for future snow that may fall on the road. If plow operators do not have a place to put that snow, it severely hampers their ability to clear roadways.
Violation of the anti-dumping law is a Class 1 misdemeanor, with a penalty of up to one year in jail, $2,000 in fines, or both.

A Taste of Mobridge



Digging Out


Art Show Winners


Snow Day
View All Tastes of Mobridge

News

01-04- 2017 Commission elects officers   READ 
01-04- 2017 2016: A year of triumph and tragedy   READ 
12-28- 2016 Storm claims the life of George Keller   READ 
12-28- 2016 Christmas storm shuts down region   READ 
12-21- 2016 Keith Nolop Trust donates $1 million to local charities   READ 
12-21- 2016 Struxness wins furniture set at Mobridge Extravaganza   READ 
12-14- 2016 Council debates alley, street closures   READ 
12-14- 2016 Commission votes to force appeal hearings to local government boards   READ 
12-07- 2016 MRH&C board hires John Ayoub as new facility CEO   READ 
12-07- 2016 Wind, snow paralyze area for second time   READ 
11-30- 2016 Donations needed for MMA toy drive   READ 
11-30- 2016 First big storm creates havoc in North and South Dakota   READ 
11-16- 2016 Jackley’s office releases investigation results on Campbell Co. incident   READ 
11-16- 2016 Commission works to create compromise on Kahl situation   READ 
11-09- 2016 Republicans sweep election in county, state   READ 
View All News

Sports Highlights


 Tigers win Webster wrestling tourney

Published 01-04-2017

Read


Top-ranked Chargers too much for Lady Tigers

Published 01-04-2017

Read


Fast Lady Tigers top year in sports

Published 12-28-2016

Read


Shots won’t fall in Tiger loss to Sisseton Redmen

Published 12-28-2016

Read


Lady Tigers beat Cowgirls, earn first win of the season

Published 12-21-2016

Read

View All Sports

People

12-07- 2016 Mobridge Edge Event Center to present ‘The Mystery of the Missing Christmas’   READ 
09-21- 2016 Library summer reading done, plans set for upcoming events   READ 
05-11- 2016 Timber Lake Middle School plans May 12 cancer walk   READ 
04-13- 2016 Goehring wins OART grandparent essay contest   READ 
03-30- 2016 Arial Hach to compete at state level of National Geographic Bee   READ 
02-24- 2016 Culinary arts instructor tells Rotary of program   READ 
12-16- 2015 ‘Longest Night’ service set for Monday at UCC   READ 
View All People

Mobridge Weather

Winter Weather Advisory

Issued:
2:12 PM MST on January 09, 2017
Expires:
12:00 PM CST on January 10, 2017
Ice Pellets
Monday 01/09 80%
Ice Pellets
A wintry mix to start, becoming all snow. Lows overnight in the upper single digits.
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 01/10 10%
Partly Cloudy
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 13F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Overcast
Wednesday 01/11 10%
Overcast
Cloudy. High 1F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wunderground.com

Ads:

Advertisement:

Advertisement:

Cook of the Week


 SMARTER goals increase new year resolution success

Published 01-04-2017

Read

View All Cooks of the Week

Obituaries


 Carroll Brockel’s faith was very important part of life

Published 01-04-2017

Read


Alvina Dobler had spirit and spunk

Published 01-04-2017

Read

View All Obituaries

Opinions


 KATIE ZERR: Our voices change course of Congress

Published 01-04-2017

Read


JAY DAVIS: New Year’s weekend was perfect for enjoying game after game

Published 01-04-2017

Read

View All Opinions

News Archive




Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved.



Top