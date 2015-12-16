Breaking News

12-28- 2016 Storm claims the life of George Keller   READ 
12-28- 2016 Christmas storm shuts down region   READ 
12-21- 2016 Keith Nolop Trust donates $1 million to local charities   READ 
12-21- 2016 Struxness wins furniture set at Mobridge Extravaganza   READ 
12-14- 2016 Council debates alley, street closures   READ 
12-14- 2016 Commission votes to force appeal hearings to local government boards   READ 
12-07- 2016 MRH&C board hires John Ayoub as new facility CEO   READ 
12-07- 2016 Wind, snow paralyze area for second time   READ 
11-30- 2016 Donations needed for MMA toy drive   READ 
11-30- 2016 First big storm creates havoc in North and South Dakota   READ 
11-16- 2016 Jackley’s office releases investigation results on Campbell Co. incident   READ 
11-16- 2016 Commission works to create compromise on Kahl situation   READ 
11-09- 2016 Republicans sweep election in county, state   READ 
11-09- 2016 Snow Queen pageant is Saturday   READ 
11-02- 2016 Ten polling places to be open on Tuesday   READ 
 Fast Lady Tigers top year in sports

Published 12-28-2016

Read


Shots won’t fall in Tiger loss to Sisseton Redmen

Published 12-28-2016

Read


Lady Tigers beat Cowgirls, earn first win of the season

Published 12-21-2016

Read


Grappling Tigers take second at Linton tourney

Published 12-21-2016

Read


Taller teams beat Tigers with inside presence

Published 12-21-2016

Read

12-07- 2016 Mobridge Edge Event Center to present ‘The Mystery of the Missing Christmas’   READ 
09-21- 2016 Library summer reading done, plans set for upcoming events   READ 
05-11- 2016 Timber Lake Middle School plans May 12 cancer walk   READ 
04-13- 2016 Goehring wins OART grandparent essay contest   READ 
03-30- 2016 Arial Hach to compete at state level of National Geographic Bee   READ 
02-24- 2016 Culinary arts instructor tells Rotary of program   READ 
12-16- 2015 ‘Longest Night’ service set for Monday at UCC   READ 
Snow Showers
Sunday 01/01 40%
Snow Showers
Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional snow showers during the afternoon. High 21F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Snow
Monday 01/02 90%
Snow
Periods of snow. High 22F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 01/03 10%
Partly Cloudy
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 1F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
 Brenda Hague calls cooking ‘therapy time’

Published 12-28-2016

Read

 Roy Thompson had ‘get ‘er done’ mentality

Published 12-21-2016

Read


Anna Hagen was avid card player with competitive spirit

Published 12-21-2016

Read

 KATIE ZERR: Could hypocrisy end with a resolution?

Published 12-28-2016

Read


JAY DAVIS: 2016 was banner year for sports fans

Published 12-28-2016

Read

