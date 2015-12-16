Breaking News

Mobridge-Pollock High School will be presenting “Imperfect Proposal,” a one-act play by Lisa Parry, Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Middle School Theater.
The play is a comedy about what can go wrong with perfectly laid plans.
The main character, Ben has planned a perfectly romantic afternoon for his proposal to his girlfriend, Kate. But a series of interruptions from various sources keep the couple from the planned happy ending.
The performance begins at 7 p.m., and is free and open to the public.

01-25- 2017 Stabbing reported at Brown Palace 
01-25- 2017 Communication issues part of MFD officers approval discussion 
01-18- 2017 Commission re-opens new jail discussion 
01-18- 2017 Fish were fat, but few and far between 
01-11- 2017 Mobridge welcomes 525 teams to tournament 
01-11- 2017 Council, MFD reach compromise 
01-04- 2017 Commission elects officers 
01-04- 2017 2016: A year of triumph and tragedy 
12-28- 2016 Storm claims the life of George Keller 
12-28- 2016 Christmas storm shuts down region 
12-21- 2016 Keith Nolop Trust donates $1 million to local charities 
12-21- 2016 Struxness wins furniture set at Mobridge Extravaganza 
12-14- 2016 Council debates alley, street closures 
12-14- 2016 Commission votes to force appeal hearings to local government boards 
12-07- 2016 MRH&C board hires John Ayoub as new facility CEO 
 Shepherd, Bauer win at Battler Invitational
Published 01-18-2017

Published 01-18-2017

Braves beat Lady Tigers on last-second shot
Published 01-18-2017

Published 01-18-2017

Tigers fall behind early, can't rally in road losses
Published 01-18-2017

Published 01-18-2017

Eleven Tigers medal at Mid Dakota Monster

Published 01-11-2017

Lady Tigers rally late to beat Standing Rock
Published 01-11-2017

Published 01-11-2017

12-07- 2016 Mobridge Edge Event Center to present 'The Mystery of the Missing Christmas' 
09-21- 2016 Library summer reading done, plans set for upcoming events 
05-11- 2016 Timber Lake Middle School plans May 12 cancer walk 
04-13- 2016 Goehring wins OART grandparent essay contest 
03-30- 2016 Arial Hach to compete at state level of National Geographic Bee 
02-24- 2016 Culinary arts instructor tells Rotary of program 
12-16- 2015 'Longest Night' service set for Monday at UCC 
 Mary Mitzel marks 26th year at Herreid GSS
Published 01-18-2017

Published 01-18-2017

 Janice Feist dies from accident

Published 01-18-2017

Accident claims Jerome Feist

Published 01-18-2017

 KATIE ZERR: Defunding centers will have consequences
Published 01-25-2017

Published 01-25-2017

JAY DAVIS: Tiger wrestler uses heart instead of using brawn
Published 01-25-2017

Published 01-25-2017

