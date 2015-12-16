Breaking News

The South Dakota Department of Transportation reminds the public and commercial snow removal operators that it is illegal to place or dump excess snow on highway right of way, which includes driving surfaces, shoulders and ditches.
Officials said the space within the right of way needs to be reserved for future snow that may fall on the road. If plow operators do not have a place to put that snow, it severely hampers their ability to clear roadways.
Violation of the anti-dumping law is a Class 1 misdemeanor, with a penalty of up to one year in jail, $2,000 in fines, or both.

01-11- 2017 Mobridge welcomes 525 teams to tournament   READ 
01-11- 2017 Council, MFD reach compromise   READ 
01-04- 2017 Commission elects officers   READ 
01-04- 2017 2016: A year of triumph and tragedy   READ 
12-28- 2016 Storm claims the life of George Keller   READ 
12-28- 2016 Christmas storm shuts down region   READ 
12-21- 2016 Keith Nolop Trust donates $1 million to local charities   READ 
12-21- 2016 Struxness wins furniture set at Mobridge Extravaganza   READ 
12-14- 2016 Council debates alley, street closures   READ 
12-14- 2016 Commission votes to force appeal hearings to local government boards   READ 
12-07- 2016 MRH&C board hires John Ayoub as new facility CEO   READ 
12-07- 2016 Wind, snow paralyze area for second time   READ 
11-30- 2016 Donations needed for MMA toy drive   READ 
11-30- 2016 First big storm creates havoc in North and South Dakota   READ 
11-16- 2016 Jackley’s office releases investigation results on Campbell Co. incident   READ 
 Eleven Tigers medal at Mid Dakota Monster

Published 01-11-2017

Read


Lady Tigers rally late to beat Standing Rock

Published 01-11-2017

Read


Tigers can’t slow hot-shooting Rustlers

Published 01-11-2017

Read


Tigers win Webster wrestling tourney

Published 01-04-2017

Read


Top-ranked Chargers too much for Lady Tigers

Published 01-04-2017

Read

12-07- 2016 Mobridge Edge Event Center to present ‘The Mystery of the Missing Christmas’   READ 
09-21- 2016 Library summer reading done, plans set for upcoming events   READ 
05-11- 2016 Timber Lake Middle School plans May 12 cancer walk   READ 
04-13- 2016 Goehring wins OART grandparent essay contest   READ 
03-30- 2016 Arial Hach to compete at state level of National Geographic Bee   READ 
02-24- 2016 Culinary arts instructor tells Rotary of program   READ 
12-16- 2015 ‘Longest Night’ service set for Monday at UCC   READ 
Mobridge Weather

Partly Cloudy
Monday 01/16 10%
Partly Cloudy
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear
Tuesday 01/17 10%
Clear
A mainly sunny sky. High 26F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Clear
Wednesday 01/18 10%
Clear
Mostly sunny skies. High 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Cook of the Week


 Exploding pan makes for memorable dish

Published 01-11-2017

Read

Obituaries


 George Keller will be dearly missed

Published 01-11-2017

Read


Ray Sandmeier flew remote control airplanes

Published 01-11-2017

Read

Opinions


 JAY DAVIS: Football has to fix illegal pick play by receivers

Published 01-11-2017

Read


KATIE ZERR: Bee loss should be a wake up call

Published 01-11-2017

Read

