The South Dakota Department of Transportation reminds the public and commercial snow removal operators that it is illegal to place or dump excess snow on highway right of way, which includes driving surfaces, shoulders and ditches.
Officials said the space within the right of way needs to be reserved for future snow that may fall on the road. If plow operators do not have a place to put that snow, it severely hampers their ability to clear roadways.
Violation of the anti-dumping law is a Class 1 misdemeanor, with a penalty of up to one year in jail, $2,000 in fines, or both.
