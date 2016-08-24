KATIE ZERR: Anything spent on safety is well-spent

Mobridge is a micro-dot on the map of the world, but our little community is a big reflection of how our world has changed.

Leaving the special meeting of the Mobridge-Pollock School Board Tuesday night, I was struck about how much is different from just 15 years ago. The board had just approved a nearly $170,000 security system upgrade for the schools in the district. There was a very frank discussion about the cost of the system and how it balanced against the safety of the children of this community.