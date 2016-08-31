Family life, baseball keep Derek Veldhuisen busy
Growing up, baseball and other sports were favorite activities of Derek Veldhuisen. His passion for sports continued after he graduated high school in Hadley, Minn., leading him to earn a spot on the baseball team at Dakota State University in Madison. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in physical education from Dakota State in 2010.
Want to read more?
Click here to subscribe to our online e-edition or click here to have our print edition delivered to your door.