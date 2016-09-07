Homecoming Candidates

Homecoming comes early this year with the Mobridge-Pollock Tigers taking on the Sisseton Redmen at Tiger Stadium at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17. The week will be filled with activities, including Tiger Olympics and the annual parade on Friday before the game. Candidates for the 2016 Tiger homecoming royalty are: (back from left) Grace Wollman, daughter of Margie and Johnny Wollman; Naomi Stroeder, daughter of Karrie and Eric Stroeder; Autumn Schlomer, daughter of Lynette and Shannon Schlomer; and Anna Carmody, daughter of Joe Carmody; (front from left) Jesse Nobles, son of Anna and Carl Nobles; Dante’ Fischer, son of Jessie Fischer and Garrett Fischer; and Caleb Dockter, son of Kathy and Craig Dockter. Not pictured is Jaidon Sjomeling, son of Tim Sjomeling. Royalty will be crowned during coronation Monday, Sept. 12, in the Middle School Theater.