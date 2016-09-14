Darrel Smith: Americans need to start paying attention
No individual or educational system lives in an intellectual vacuum without a foundation. Even uninterested, illiterate people have some idea of what reality is and how the world works. They have a vision of the world and their role in it. They’ve learned these things from their history, family, friends and their community. They absorb ideas from movies, TV programs, news and the music they enjoy.
Want to read more?
Click here to subscribe to our online e-edition or click here to have our print edition delivered to your door.