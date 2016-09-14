News Archive

The staff of the Mobridge-Pollock School District is getting ready for the annual Tiger Homecoming parade to be held on Friday, Sept. 16. In an effort to make this the biggest and best parade yet, they are looking for more entries.

The parade will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, with a line-up on Main Street between 1 p.m. and 1:15 p.m.

The staff is encouraging anyone interested in participating in the parade to enter a float, boat or ride a bike or scooter or just dress to show your Tiger pride and walk in the parade.

Anyone interested in entering the parade is asked to call the high school at 845-9200.