Darrel Smith: Christianity is excluded, alternatives flourish
What is happening in America is amazing. Few nations allow the majority world view/religion to be excluded from government and schools while a minority world view/religion benefits by flourishing in both places? This exclusion doesn’t have a constitutional or historical basis and could only happen in America because our elites favored this transformation.
Want to read more?
Click here to subscribe to our online e-edition or click here to have our print edition delivered to your door.