KATIE ZERR: Debate transformed into uneven match
Monday night’s debate lived up to the hype. It was interesting, to say the least, and cemented the opinion of this writer about the Republican nominee.
Still holding out hope that there was some switch in Donald Trump that would turn on common sense and turn off the brash braggart, the first debate was Trump’s last to turn it around.
Want to read more?
Click here to subscribe to our online e-edition or click here to have our print edition delivered to your door.