Lake Oahe, friends, family encourage Mobridge move
The military, college and work have taken Mobridge resident Tasha Peltier and her family on quite the journey. Having moved away from her original home of Ft. Yates shortly after graduating high school, Tasha has now made it back to the area. Tasha and husband, Chris, along with their three children, Rylee, Cadee and Joe, relocated to Mobridge in June.
