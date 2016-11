Funeral services for Judy Fjeldheim, 76, of Herreid, were held Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, at Peace Lutheran Church in Herreid.

Burial was in Fairview Family Cemetery, Herreid, under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

Judy passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, at Strasburg Care Center in Strasburg, N.D.