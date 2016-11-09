News Archive

Walworth County Commissioners did not take any action after two executive sessions were held Monday, Nov. 7, at a special meeting.

Commissioners went into executive session at 8:31 a.m. to discuss a personnel matter. They came into regular session at 10:10 a.m., but took no action on the issue.

A second executive session on a legal matter was started at 10:18 a.m. and ended at 10:21 a.m., with no action taken.

Because of the Tuesday election, the regular first meeting in November of the commission will be held Thursday, Nov. 10, at 9 a.m. in commission chamber at the Walworth County Courthouse.