Lady Tigers earn trip to state
The Mobridge-Pollock Lady Tigers defeated the Pine Ridge Lady Thorpes 3-1 to qualify for the State A Volleyball Tournament in Watertown, Nov. 17 through 19.
The four seed Lady Tigers will play the five seed West Central Trojans at 1:45 p.m. in Watertown on Thursday.
The Lady Tigers are making their second straight trip to the final eight. They finished sixth in state last year.
