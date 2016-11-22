News Archive

The Mobridge-Pollock Lady Tigers finished eighth at the State A Volleyball Tournament in Watertown over the weekend. Pictured are: (back from left) Head coach Rose Henderson, student manager Jessica Mahar, Morgan Dienert, Lily Miner, Callie Mickelson, Lauren Henderson, Geneva Wollman, Anna Carmody, Hannah Gushwa, Jestice Talley, statistician Myia Feist and assistant coach Kara Piatt; (front from left) statistician Arial Hach, Hayley Borah, Kaycee Redmond, Molly Lahren, Sam Good Shield, Autumn Schlomer, Alex Steiger and Kassidy Moser.