Wrestlers open season Saturday at Ft. Pierre
The Tiger wrestling team enters the 2016-17 season with a new but familiar coach and a room full of eager athletes ready to hit the mats. The Tigers open the new season on Saturday the same way they have each of the last four years at the Stanley County Invitational wrestling Tournament.
First-year head coach Nathan Ford said his wrestlers are ready to start facing the competition.
