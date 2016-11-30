Family, ‘lots of great people’ help balance busy lifestyle
Mobridge resident Kaylie Trottier leads a busy, coffee-fueled lifestyle. She is both working and attending college fulltime, while also raising two young girls, Rylee, 8, and Paislee, 3. Besides coffee, Kaylie credits schedules, her family, and “lots of great people” with helping her take care of her day-to-day responsibilities.
