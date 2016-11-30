JAY DAVIS: Not time to take step backward
Major League Baseball just enjoyed one of the best seasons it’s had in a while. The popularity of the game skyrocketed with the Cubs taking the sports world by storm. Plus, its major competitor, the NFL, is struggling to hold its reign as the most popular sport for viewing audiences. So what could happen to baseball that could put a major dent in its rise in popularity? Why a work stoppage, of course.
