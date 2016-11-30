KATIE ZERR: Trump needs to address, condemn hateful actions

A big can of worms has been opened and the slimiest, most vile of all invertebrates are crawling into the light.

During the campaign for president, President-elect Trump used his words and actions to incite reactions from some of his followers that were reminiscent of another time in our history. His off-the-cuff remarks about protestors at his rallies and those about Mexicans and Muslims have caused the reactions some of us feared would come to fruition.