Mobridge Edge Event Center to present ‘The Mystery of the Missing Christmas’

Detectives have been called in to round up the usual and unusual suspects for interrogation. “Something” is missing from 0001 Mystery Lane. Suspects are charged and brought to trial in a court presided over by Judge Rudy in an attempt to solve the mystery of what exactly is missing. “The Mystery of the Missing Christmas,” a three-act dinner theatre, will be brought to life by a 12-person cast on Friday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. at the Mobridge Edge Event Center. Tickets for the event are free, but must be picked up in advance.