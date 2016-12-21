Anna Hagen was avid card player with competitive spirit

Funeral services for Anna Hagen, 93, of Mobridge, were held Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, at the United Parish in Timber Lake. Burial was in the Timber Lake Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge. Anna Elizabeth (Sandquist) Hagen, “Grannie Annie,” passed away on Dec. 14, 2016, at Golden LivingCenter in Mobridge.