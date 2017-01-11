Ray Sandmeier flew remote control airplanes
Funeral service for Raymond Sandmeier, 83, of Mobridge, were held on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at United Congregational Church of Mobridge. Interment was in the Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home. Ray passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, surrounded by family, at the Golden LivingCenter in Rapid City.
