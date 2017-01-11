George Keller will be dearly missed
Mass of Christian Burial for George Keller age 70 of Mobridge was held on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Interment was on Tuesday, Jan.3, 2017, in the Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home. George passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, at Mobridge Regional Hospital.
