News Archive

Mobridge-Pollock High School will be presenting “Imperfect Proposal,” a one-act play by Lisa Parry, Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Middle School Theater.
The play is a comedy about what can go wrong with perfectly laid plans.
The main character, Ben has planned a perfectly romantic afternoon for his proposal to his girlfriend, Kate. But a series of interruptions from various sources keep the couple from the planned happy ending.
The performance begins at 7 p.m., and is free and open to the public.
