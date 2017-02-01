George Baer was known as local ‘candy man’

Mass of Christian Burial for George Baer, 78, of Mobridge was held on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Mobridge. Burial will be Thursday, Feb. 2, at 1 p.m., MST, at Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge. George passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Mobridge Regional Hospital.