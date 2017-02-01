Darrel Smith: Our success or failures depend on choices
The new definitions of tolerance have intellectually undermined the exceptionalism of traditional America and Christianity. How can America be exceptional when they believe “all values, all beliefs, all lifestyles, all truth claims are equal?” How can Christ be the way, the truth, the life and the only way to the Father if all beliefs are equal?
Want to read more?
Click here to subscribe to our online e-edition or click here to have our print edition delivered to your door.