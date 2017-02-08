Claude Hahne did not know retirement was a word
Mass of Christian Burial for Claude Hahne, 77, of Trail City, will be held at 10 a.m., MST, on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Trail City. Interment will be in the Trail City Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge. Claude passed away on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at his home near Trail City.
Want to read more?
Click here to subscribe to our online e-edition or click here to have our print edition delivered to your door.