Claude Hahne did not know retirement was a word

Mass of Christian Burial for Claude Hahne, 77, of Trail City, will be held at 10 a.m., MST, on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Trail City. Interment will be in the Trail City Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge. Claude passed away on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at his home near Trail City.