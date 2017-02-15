Tigers drop two of three at regular season finale
Without a full slate of wrestlers, the Tigers dropped two of three matches at the regular season ending Kimball Quadrangular on Friday. Wrestling four starters short, the Tigers won a 38-24 match over Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney, but lost 51-30 to Burke/Gregory and 46-24 to host Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes.
