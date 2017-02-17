News Archive

The Walworth County Commissions held a special meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The commission went into executive session to discuss legal matters for about one and half hours according to Walworth County Assistant Ryan Badten. When the board resumed the regular session a motion was made to approve the South Dakota Public Assurance Alliance represent the county in a lawsuit with a resident over a fence issue. The motion passed.

The commission also changed the next meeting date from Tuesday, Feb. 21 to Wednesday, Feb. 22.