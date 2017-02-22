News Archive

The Parents for Progress Dress Exchange will be opening in the former Direct Check building on West Grand Crossing on Saturday, Feb. 25. The hours of operation are Thursdays and Fridays from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Shoppers may also call for an appointment.

The volunteers will be accepting donations and consignments through the Friday, April 21 closing date.