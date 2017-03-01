KATIE ZERR: Deportation, the wall, will not achieve goals
“Make America Great Again” is the campaign slogan of the president of the United States, Donald Trump.
During a divisive and sometimes-bordering-on-racist campaign, one of President Trump’s major campaign issues was building a wall between the United States and Mexico to stem the flow of illegal immigrants into our country. He told us that Mexico would pay for the wall at what he estimated would cost $8 billion.
Want to read more?
Click here to subscribe to our online e-edition or click here to have our print edition delivered to your door.