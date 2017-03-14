News Archive

Mobridge Regional Hospital and Clinics (MRH&C) in Mobridge was recently named one of the top 100 critical access hospitals in the United States by iVantage Health Analytics and The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

“This achievement is very gratifying and validates our daily commitment to providing the best health care possible to our community, while maintaining an efficient and effective facility,” said John J. Ayoub, Chief Executive Officer at MRH&C. “It is reflective of the excellent, high quality patient care provided day-in and day-out by our talented, dedicated, and compassionate staff and Medical Staff.”

MRH&C scored in the top 100 of Critical Access Hospitals on iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength INDEX®. The INDEX is the industry’s most comprehensive rating of rural providers. It provides the data foundation for the annual Rural Relevance Study and its results are the basis for many of rural healthcare’s most prominent awards, advocacy efforts and legislative initiatives. The list of the Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals and more information about the study can be found at www.iVantageINDEX.com.