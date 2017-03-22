Darrel Smith: Opposition to Trump is far beyond normal
Growing political division within a country will weaken that country and encourage internal conflicts. When did the American Revolution and Civil War start? The Revolutionary War started in 1776 but the divisions and conflicts with England that led to the war started at least ten years earlier. The Civil War started in 1861 but the conflicts that led to the Civil War started at least thirty years earlier. In both cases, conflicts emerged and developed until they erupted into warfare.
