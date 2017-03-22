Award Winners

Nathan Bauer received a hero’s award by posing with the Tiger wrestling cheerleaders after taking second place in the Class B 170-pound division at the State Wrestling Championships in Sioux Falls on Feb. 25. Strinking the pose with Bauer are (from left) Alex Steiger, Danielle Beadle, Grace Madison and Kylie Reinert.
Seven Tiger basketball players received team awards at the Tiger Booster Club-sponsored athletic banquet held Sunday at Mobridge-Pollock High School commons. From left are: Kregan Norder, most improved offensive player; Reese Cerney, freshman of the year; Jalen Hitland, rebound award; Dante Fischer, MVP and offensive MVP; Jaidon Sjomeling, defensive MVP; Braxton Albers, most improved defensive player; and Caleb Dockter, Tiger award.
Lady Tiger basketball players received team awards for the season at the Tiger Booster Club-sponsored athletic banquet in the Mobridge-Pollock High School commons on Sunday. From left are Naomi Stroeder, Jestice Talley, Kallie Pearman, Lauren Henderson and Anna Carmody. Stroeder was named most valuable player and Henderson was named best offensive player, while Talley, Carmody and Pearman all took home the most improved player award. Not pictured is Sam Good Shield who was named best defensive player.
Four Lady Tigers earned team awards at the Tiger Booster Club-sponsored athletic banquet held Sunday at Mobridge-Pollock High School commons. From left are: Jadin Monsen, JV best offensive player; Gennie Krause, JV most improved player; Hayley Borah, JV best defensive player; and Hannah Stroeder, JV MVP.