Ag producers are helping fire victims

In October 2013, a record-breaking storm dumped four feet of snow in parts of western South Dakota. The storm left ranchers dealing with heavy losses, in some cases perhaps up to half their herds, in the unseasonably early blizzard.

Ranchers from across the country came to the aid of South Dakota producers, some of which lost nearly their entire herds.

Recently wildfires raged across four Midwest states, killing at least seven residents and causing devastating damage to Ag operations and critical infrastructure. The fires burned more than 2,300 square miles in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Colorado, causing loss of livestock, grazing land, homes and other structures.