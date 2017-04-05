News Archive

The annual Mobridge Area Chamber of Commerce Easter Egg Hunt will be held on Saturday, April 15, at the city park.

The Easter Egg Hunt will start at 1 p.m. CST sharp. There will be 5,000 eggs hidden in the park. There will also be 100 golden eggs sponsored by Dairy Queen with tokens for ice cream treats inside and one lucky egg hunter will win a free bike from Mobridge Ace Hardware.

Parents are urged to bring a camera as the Easter Bunny will be in the park to take pictures with the kids.

At 2 p.m. there will be a free movie at the MAC Theater for kids 12-years old and under. For those 13-years old and above, there will be a $6 charge.