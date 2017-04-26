Dean Tisdall was deeply civic-minded

Funeral services for Dean R. Tisdall, 54, of Mobridge will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Family Worship Center in Mobridge. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Dean passed away Saturday, April 22, 2017 at St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck.