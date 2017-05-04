News Archive

Children’s Book Week is Sunday, April 30 through Saturday, May 6. On Friday, May 5 the A.H. Brown Public Library staff will be giving a book to each child under 18 who stops in between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Parents for Positive Changes is hosting a chili cook-off on Saturday, May 6th from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Mobridge Pollock High School Commons.

The public will help judge for the people’s choice award.

This will be a fundraiser for Parents for Positive Change. For more information, contact Karen Vogel (605)848-0706 or email parentsforpositivechanges@gmail.com.