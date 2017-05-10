News Archive

The final two concerts of the Mobridge-Pollock spring season will be held on Thursday, May 11 and Monday, May 15.

The Mobridge-Pollock High School Pops Concert “Pack Your Bags: A Musical Trip Around the World” will be held in the Middle School Theater on Thursday, beginning at 7 p.m.

The Mobridge-Pollock Middle School Pops Concert will be held on Monday, also starting at 7 p.m.

The concerts are free and open to the public.