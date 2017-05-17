News Archive

Memorial day service will begin at the Mobridge City Cemetery on Monday, May 29, at 10:30 a.m., then will continue to the Mobridge Care and Rehabilitation Center at 10:45 a.m. The services will continue at Greenwood Cemetery at 11 a.m., with featured speaker Dennis Wheeler.

Parker Browder Post No. 4 Honor Guard will be in charge of the presentation of colors, rifle salute volley and taps.

In the event of inclement weather the ceremonies will be held in the Mobridge-Pollock High School Gym.