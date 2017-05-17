Music Awards

Nine chorus and band students received awards at the MPHS Pops Concert held Thursday at Mobridge-Pollock Middle School Theater. Receiving awards are: (back from left) Joost deBruijn, part of French horns, outstanding high school band section; Dakota Farias, reshearsal excellence award; Jesse Roshau, outstanding senior vocalist; and Chloe Jungwirth, outstanding junior band member; (front from left) Kailey Jerome, outstanding senior vocalist, outstanding senior band member; Calico Ducheneaux, noteworthy vocalist award, outstanding sophomore band member, part of French horns, outstanding section in high school band; Rachel Goldsmith, most improved vocalist; Autumn Schlomer, noteworthy vocalist; and Jane Fulkerson, outstanding freshman band member.