Bailey Witte, a sixth grader at MPMS, won the People’s Choice Award at the May 12th MPMS Book Fair for his Quidditch field from “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” Each reading student from sixth-graders to the eight grade was assigned the task of recreating a scene from their independent reading book. The students had approximately eight weeks to work on the projects. Then, the students presented the projects to the public, and the book fair attendees were allowed to vote for their favorite project. Bailey is the son of Randy and Sara Witte of Mobridge.