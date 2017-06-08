News Archive

Two Mobridge men, Hunter A. Beck, 19 and Timothy A. James 40, are facing charges after a traffic stop led to a the discovery of methamphetamine.

According to information released by the MPD an officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle for a speeding Tuesday, June 6, shortly before 11 p.m. During the search of the vehicle officers discovered several drug paraphernalia items as well as approximately 3 grams of methamphetamine.

Two males, ages 19 and 40 were arrested on several controlled substance charges and transported to the Walworth County Jail. The incident is still under investigation with more arrests expected, according to the MPD release. No names are being released at this time.

Incident investigated by the MPD, Corson County Sheriff’s Office and the Northern Plains Safe Trails Drug Task Force.