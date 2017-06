Funeral services for Millie V. Lutz, 92, of Mobridge will be at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, June 15, 2017, at the United Congregational Church in Mobridge. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge. Millie passed away Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Mobridge Regional Hospital.