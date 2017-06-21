Darrel Smith: Exclusion is one phase of persecution
Most Americans have adapted to being excluded. Exclusion is one phase of persecution. More than 70 percent of Americans define themselves as Christians. The Supreme Court has excluded Christianity from government and schools. This isn’t just Christian theology. It also means Christian philosophy, ethics, biology, psychology, sociology, law, politics, economics, history and much more.
