Mildred Ten Broek, 95, was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on Nov. 22, 1921. She died on June 10, 2017, in Iola, Wis. Her funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on June 30, 2107, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown, Wis., where she was a member for over 30 years. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown.