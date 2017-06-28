KATIE ZERR: Could Lake Oahe fireworks start a new tradition?
The annual Fourth of July celebration is just beginning in the Mobridge area, where the community’s reputation for putting on an impressive three days of events is rock solid.
Volunteers spend hundreds of hours preparing for the rodeo, parades, Living History, reunions and other events during the celebration.
Want to read more?
Click here to subscribe to our online e-edition or click here to have our print edition delivered to your door.