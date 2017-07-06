J.J. Elshere of Hereford, S.D., headlined the 72nd annual Sitting Bull Stampede when he won his second straight saddle bronc riding title. Elshere rode Lady Gaga to the tune of 84 points during the July 2 performance. His winning ride was worth $1,997. Elshere is no stranger to good luck at the Stampede. He scored 83 points on Shake Stomper to win last year’s Stampede and took second place in 2013.