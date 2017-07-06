KATIE ZERR: Being first is more important than truth
The line between news reporting and opinion have become so blurred that it is hard to tell the difference.
To set the record straight, most of those talking heads seen on the 24-hour so-called news networks are not reporters or journalists. They are what they get paid for: looking good while they read or guide a discussion.
