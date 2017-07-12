Producers not yet feeling same pressure as farmers
The drought has affected crops, but cattle in the area are not hurting as much yet.
Casey Perman, co-owner of Mobridge Livestock, says the drought has affected crops more than the cattle industry.
Ranchers have been selling their cull cows and older pairs earlier than normal because of dry conditions to manage risk, but sale barn business continues as usual.
