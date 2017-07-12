Sister Brigid Carey served faithfully
Sister Brigid Carey, 86, a Sister of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, died Thursday, July 6, 2017, at Presentation Convent, Aberdeen.
The Mass of Resurrection for Sister Brigid, was held on Saturday, July 8, 2017, in the Blessed Sacrament Chapel at Presentation Convent. Reverend Michael Kelly was celebrant and homilist.
Want to read more?
Click here to subscribe to our online e-edition or click here to have our print edition delivered to your door.