JAY DAVIS: Players responded to sweltering heat

I have to tell you, I was pretty proud of my nearly 58-year-old body for the way it withstood eight straight hours at Legion Memorial Field on Sunday.

But I also have to tell you, I reacted like Paw Rugg, patriarch of the Hillybilly Bears when the alarm went off on this morning (Monday). All I could do was grumble and mumble, “Hargsargsaggafrasm.”